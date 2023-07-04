Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani Shocks All and Forcibly Kisses Abdu Rozik; Urfi Javed Reacts

Abdu Rozik recently entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a guest. As part of a task, he was asked to record a short dance sequence with four contestants of his choice. He chose Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani. However, it is his video with Manisha that has now triggered a row on social media.

Abdu and Manisha stepped inside the jacuzzi to film a video. The two danced as the Tajikistani singer also sang his song ‘You Very Chalak Bro’. However, during the task, Manisha forcibly kissed Abdu and then asked him to kiss her in return. Abdu looked uncomfortable and even moved his face away. When the task ended, he repeatedly said, “Bigg Boss I am done”. Later, Abdu also told other housemates that he wished he had chosen someone else.

The incident has left several disappointed and furious. Among others, Bigg Boss OTT 1 fame Urfi Javed also took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “This was so comfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He’s not a kid. Boundaries people.”

This is not the first such incident with Abdu Rozik. Last year, when he was in Bigg Boss 16 house, even Tina Dutta was seen forcibly hugging and kissing the Chota Bhaijaan singer. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Abdu told E-Times, “I’m really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can’t wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. Toh swagat nahi karoge humara?"