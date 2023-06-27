Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Former Wife Aaliya Evicted

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former wife Aaliya has been evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house. She was nominated by Jiya Shankar and had to walk out of the house after Bigg Boss announced a surprise mid-week eviction.

With this, Aaliya has now become the third contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. While Puneet Superstar was the first contestant to walk out of Salman Khan’s show, Palak Purswani had to walk out the last weekend.

The contestants who are left inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house now are Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve and Akanksha Puri.

Prior to entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Aaliya and Nawaz’s divorce battle caught everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. However, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress denied the charges and claimed that Aaliya only wanted money.

Earlier this month, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Aaliya talked about her identity being limited to Nawazuddin’s wife and shared that she wants to use Salman Khan’s show to introduce herself to the world. “After my marriage, I produced a film, independently, but people aren’t aware of it. It was my creativity and I shared it with a few intellectual people who appreciated me," she said.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also slammed Aaliya for playing the victim-card and using Nawaz’s name. “Aap bahut baat kar chuki ho… ghar ke andar bhi aur bahar bhi. Aapne ek-ek ko pakad-pakad ke apna version diya. Taaki hum woh version ko dikhaye. Woh jo ghar ke baatein hai, husband-wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, father-in-law, mama ka, chacha ka, iska-uska…idhar iss ghar mein nahi hone ka," he said.