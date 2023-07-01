Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani Blames Akanksha Puri For Kiss With Jad Hadid; Says 'I'm Confused'

Palak Purswani was recently locked into the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house. She entered the house with the dark past of her a partner allegedly cheating on her and a close friend who ghosted her. Palak, when she came to the BB house as a contestant, not only had to face the other participants and her past, but she also had to fight a two-handed war with her internal and external flow of sentiments. She was eliminated last week.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is at its peak, and in just 2 weeks, it has already seen fights, controversies, betrayal between housemates who are currently locked in the house.

This week, two of the popular contestants, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid, became hot topics when they both broke into a kiss, as part of a task. This steamy moment was part of a challenge given by Avinash Sachdev. However, things did not sit well with Akanksha. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT2, Akanksha opened up about this sudden kiss with Jad and expressed her discomfort. She said, “I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward". The actress added, “I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance."

Palak, meanwhile blasted Akanksha and tweeted, “I AM CONFUSED! I don’t know what is happening. I remember #AkankshaPuri asking me “How comfortable are you with someone who touches you Because I am the kind of person who is very uncomfortable with someone touching me’."

I AM CONFUSED!I don't know what is happening. I remember #AkankshaPuri asking me "How comfortable are you with someone who touches you because I am the kind of person who is very uncomfortable with someone touching me". 😮‍💨#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema https://t.co/KMlx75ay1b — Palak Purswani (@ImPalakPurswani) June 30, 2023

This is not the first time Akanksha has voiced her displeasure about Jad’s actions. The Middle Eastern model came under fire when fans called him out when he was seen touching the actress inappropriately. He was seen pulling Akanksha closer by her waist, but she pushed him away and warned him for his behaviour. Jad Hadid, the Dubai-based model, is popular for his flirtatious nature and charms. Both Akanksha and he had hit it off in the Bigg Boss house. He even confessed his feelings to her and said that she was like the female version of him.