Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani Gets Evicted From Salman Khan Show, Breaks Down In Tears

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Eviction: TV actor Palak Purswani has been eliminated from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 after receiving the least number of votes. Salman Khan announced Palak’s eviction on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Palak was nominated alongside Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev.

Palak’s journey on Bigg Boss OTT was very short-lived as she entered the house along with Akanksha Puri on day 2. She was initially barred from entering the house after a guest panel put her in the holding area. Palak shared a good bond with Akanksha, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui in the house. Her fights with ex Avinash and Bebika grabbed many eyeballs on the show.

Earlier in one of the episodes, Palak Purswani shared details about her breakup with Avinash. “There were a few things which were non-negotiable for me. I felt I was done. We gave chances to each other. I was the one who broke up, and I haven’t got closure, shayad idhar mil jaye (perhaps I got it here). We were together for four and a half years."

Further, she shared that the duo met through a common friend when Palak had just come out of a relationship. Palak expressed that she was jumping from one relationship to another. When the friend introduced them, they instantly struck a chord and found a lot of similarities with each other. “He was calm to my storm. He was everything that I wanted to settle for," she said.

Avinash and Palak ended their relationship in 2021 after having a roka ceremony earlier that year in Mumbai, during which they also unveiled their business venture.