Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani Reveals She Has Not Met Avinash Sachdev In One And Half Years

Palak Purswani needs no introduction. The model turned actor became a household name after audience loved her as Shweta in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The 30-year-old actor, who started her career at 19 with Splitsvilla 7, is now on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 hosted by Salman Khan. Nicknamed Drama Queen, Purswani says that she is excited to be on the show. “I’m more than excited, actually. There’s a lot of mixed feelings here. There’s nervousness, excitement, anxiety bhi horahi hai thodi thodi. It’s just next level. So, there are too many mixed feelings, but altogether good ones,” says Purswani.

Ask her what made the show producers coin her as the ‘drama queen’, and she says, “Honestly, whenever I’m in my house or in front of the camera, I always enjoy because camera is something which has always been my friend since the time that I’ve entered the industry. I love the time when it’s between the action and the takes. My life can never be boring and monotonous. I always like my life to be thrilling. I’m always out there, so, I think probably that’s the reason why the name totally goes with me.”

The actor, who hails from Nagpur, made her onscreen debut at the age of 19 through another reality show. So, does this give her an added advantage in Bigg Boss OTT? “The first time I entered a reality show was when I was almost a child. I was 19 years old when I entered Splitsvilla. Things have changed drastically in past 10 years. I would actually say that being part of a reality show, obviously I have the knack of it like how it is, but then things have really changed in 10 years. It’s nothing like what Splitsvilla was. Advantage or disadvantage, I don’t know about that. But I know for a fact that I’m coming with a completely clean slate.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will also have Avniash Sachdev as one of the contestants. And his love story with Purswani was once the talk of the town. Purswani accepts that the duo were dating for almost “four and a half years”. So, will his presence in the show make a difference for her? “Definitely, it’s going to make a difference in my game, because I was involved with him for good four and a half years. There were things between us, and we were very solid. It was not just a relation for few months that ended. So, definitely, it would make a little difference that he would be around me. I have not seen his face for the last one and half years after we broke up. Living with the same guy, might take a toll on me. But in terms of my game, I am just going to take him as just any other contestant. That is not going to hamper my game in any possible way. On a personal note, I don’t know how I will react or how he will react,” she concludes.