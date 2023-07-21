Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Beats Jad Hadid In Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has been buzzing with excitement and drama since the entry of wildcard contestants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia. In just one week, Elvish has managed to win the audience’s support and establish himself as a formidable contestant. His sharp one-liners and intense clashes with fellow contestant Avinash Sachdev and others have become the talk of the town. Fans were eager to see if Elvish would become the next captain, but a secret task turned the tables, leaving everyone surprised.

In the latest episode, Avinash Sachdev received a secret task from Bigg Boss, putting Elvish Yadav’s captaincy contendership at stake. The task involved the final five contestants— Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve— putting mud on the ‘BB’ sign as part of the challenge. The contender who successfully covered the ‘BB’ sign with mud would become the new captain. The rest of the housemates showed their support for their favourite contenders by clearing the mud from the boards of their competitors during the task. Abhishek Malhan played the role of sanchalak during the task.

Jad Hadid won the first round by removing Falaq from the competition. He did this by taking her picture off another board that had photos of all the contenders in the garden area. In the following rounds, Bebika and Avinash were also eliminated, leaving Pooja Bhatt and Jad Hadid as the final contenders.

The final face-off between Pooja and Jad was fierce, with both contestants giving their best shot at the task. The housemates also played their part in supporting their chosen favourites. Ultimately, it was Pooja Bhatt who emerged as the winner of the final task. As a result, she removed Jad’s photo from the board, and was appointed as the new captain of the Bigg Boss house.

The remaining contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Nazz, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, and Bebika Dhurve.

As Pooja Bhatt assumes her role as captain, viewers can expect some interesting developments and new dynamics within the house. With each passing week, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is proving to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions, drama, and surprises, leaving fans eager for more.