Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Gets Emotional After Losing Ticket To Finale Task

As the Bigg Boss OTT reality show approaches its grand finale, the tension inside the house is reaching new heights. The contestants recently received a much-needed boost when they got the opportunity to meet their families. In the latest episode, the Ticket To Finale task was announced for the housemates. The task was held between Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan as they secured the highest number of stars on the family day. Abhishek emerged victorious with the support of his friends within the house. However, this result left Pooja visibly upset, as she questioned Abhishek’s game plan.

Pooja made a statement about today’s youth that didn’t sit well with Abhishek. “Well are you the ambassador of today’s youth and even you commented on Avinash’s age. You kept saying 36 to him once again so what was that?” she said. Later in the day, Pooja was seen sitting with Avinash, Bebika Dhurve, and Jad Hadid. She got emotional, expressing that she has never played in this manner before. Even after spending 34 years in the entertainment industry, she was never disrespectful to anyone.

Pooja expressed herself and said, “What is a win, and who decides it? Yes, one person can handle the trophy, but that doesn’t mean that the other five have lost the game, Yes, it was a task given to us, but Bigg Boss had given me a choice to conceive the game, and I should have conceived it. My point is that I can lose with grace, but as far as Abhishek is concerned, despite everything that has happened, I have always looked at him and seen a zeal to win."

Pooja Bhatt then referred to last week’s nomination task, where she saved Abhshel Malhan from elimination. She added, “I am not upset; I just don’t understand. This is not the world; there are other worlds. I don’t want to be a part of such a world. I will stand by a loser. I never follow winners blindly, nor do I stand with them. And I am not going to change myself. I stand with people for what they are."

As a result of this task, Pooja tells Avinash and Bebika that she will only focus on her duties in the house and not do anything extra. She mentioned that it is not because Abhishek is the captain now, and she believes that everyone should understand their responsibilities. The Ticket To Finale task not only secured Abhishek’s position in the game but also established him as the last caption this season.