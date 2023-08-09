Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt In Awe Of Uorfi Javed, Says 'I Love Your Audacity'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon reach its finale, and the competition is indeed getting tougher for the remaining contestants. In the recent episodes, many celebrities from all walks of life stepped inside the house to interact with the participants. A special guest who graced the show was former Bigg Boss OTT contestant and fashionista Uorfi Javed. She was warmly welcomed by the contestants, but Pooja Bhatt was visibly happy to meet Uorfi. She praised her carefree attitude and called her a legend for her fashion choices.

In the latest episode, Uorfi Javed entered the house and greeted all the contestants. Bebika Dhurve ran to her and hugged her. Pooja Bhatt also cheered for Uorfi and said, “You are a legend. I love your audacity, I love your originality. It is so weird that in the last 2 months I’ve thought about you so many times, why were you not in this season."

Uorfi Javed jokingly replied, “Main Batati Hoon aapko meri thought kyu aaya, because of the recycled theme." She stated that she always recycles her clothes. Uorfi remarked, “I think Bigg Boss got so inspired by me that he created the entire season on the theme of recycle." Uorfi also praised Pooja Bhatt for her strategy in the game.

During Uorfi’s visit, Elvish Yadav felt very shy, and Uorfi further pulled his leg. She also asked him about an outfit he would design for her, and he responded that it would be a Salwar suit. Meanwhile, Uorfi also called Jiya Shankar, “Thali ka Baigan’ for ditching her friends Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid and switching sides for personal benefits.

The fashionista also opened up about the mistakes she made after leaving the show in its first season. Uorfi shared that after leaving. She abused her co-contestants but later realised that she was wrong. She further added, “I wish I could be a contestant again in the house."

Last weekend, the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan, announced a double elimination for the first time this season. Among the four contestants nominated, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid were eliminated. The remaining contestants, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt, have advanced to the finale week.