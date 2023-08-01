Bigg Boss OTT: Pooja Bhatt In Tears As Mahesh Bhatt Surprises Her After Saying 'Main Alia Ka Fan Hu'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will be entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in the upcoming episode to support his daughter Pooja Bhatt. Mahesh will be seen gracing the show during the family week and will be seen hugging Pooja. Pooja Bhatt is Mahesh’s eldest daughter from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt.

On Tuesday, JioCinemas took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from Mahesh’s visit to Salman Khan’s show. In the photos, the filmmaker can be seen hugging Pooja as the latter also get a little emotional. Pooja gave her father a tight hug and looked visibly grateful to see him. Mahesh also interacted with other contestants on the show, including Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Interestingly, Mahesh’s appearance on the show comes days after he attended the screening of Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and snubbed a question about Pooja. He was asked after the screening, “Pooja accha khel rahi hai? (Is Pooja playing well?)" to which the filmmaker replied, “Kaun? (Who?)" When clarified that the question was about his eldest daughter Pooja, Mahesh said, “Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am a fan of Alia Bhatt right now)."

Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that Alia Bhatt will be make an appearance too in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. On Tuesday afternoon, the actress was spotted outside the studio in Mumbai. The actor looked fresh in a bright pink co-ord set. It is being said that Alia would grace the show to promote her recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and take sister Pooja out of the house with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Pooja Bhatt is often seen talking about her bond with Mahesh on the show. She has often said that he has been her pillar of strength during every difficult phase in her life. As such, his entry into the house will serve as a much-needed morale boost for Pooja, who has recently started saying that her heart is not in the show.