Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Opens Up On Missing Dad Mahesh Bhatt & Being A Single Woman

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is in full swing, with the participants putting in their best efforts to entertain the audience and secure the coveted trophy. In the recent episode aired on July 10, an engaging task took place where the contestants had the opportunity to savour delectable treats such as cupcakes, burgers, and fries while expressing their views upon being called. According to the task’s rules, if the housemates were not enjoying the ongoing conversations, they could buzz out. During one such moment, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt were summoned together and engrossed in a discussion about the changing dynamics within the house.

While conversating with Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her independent lifestyle and expressed her longing for her father, Mahesh Bhatt, within the house. She expressed that everyone is experiencing the absence of their families and has someone waiting for them in the external world. However, being single, Pooja Bhatt lacks someone to manage her household. “Hum sab apne family ko miss kar rahen hain, aur hum sabka koi na koi bahar wait kar raha hai, but main single aurat hoon aur mera koi nahi hai ghar chalane ke liye (We all miss our families, and each one of us has someone waiting for us outside, but as a single woman, I don’t have anyone to take care of my home)," she said.

Pooja Bhatt also stated that she missed her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time. She emphasized that public opinion holds no significance to her as she values her own conscience. The approval and support of her father are what truly matter to her, and she remains unfazed by the judgments of the public.

On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan observed a sudden surge in a few contestants’ activities following the Weekend Ka Vaar and noticed that they indulged in cupcakes while expressing their longing for their families.

Abhishek tearfully confessed his own deep longing for his parents and family after Weekend Ka Vaar. He acknowledged the relatable sentiment of feeling homesick, likening it to having a mini Cyrus within oneself, particularly moved by Falaq’s sister, which evoked strong emotions. Abhisekh said, “We can’t deny the fact that we all have a mini Cyrus inside us who is terribly missing family and homesick and how after seeing Falaq’s sister got his emotions triggered."

In the latest episode, Cyrus Broacha exited from the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house due to a family medical emergency.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has captivated the audience with its engaging content. This season featured 13 celebrity participants, namely Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, and Pooja Bhatt. Some of them have already been evicted from the show.