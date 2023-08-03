Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Reveals Mahesh Bhatt Visited BB 5 House To Sign Sunny Leone For Jism 2

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan, has gained immense popularity among viewers since its inception. As the grand finale approaches, the competition in the house is getting fiercer. In the 7th week of the show, contestants got a chance to meet their family members after 45 days through the BB hotel task. In the latest episode, the excitement reached new heights when veteran director Mahesh Bhatt made a surprise entry into the house to meet his daughter Pooja Bhatt.

During the chit-chat with the housemates, Pooja revealed that her father made his second appearance in the Bigg Boss house. The first time he visited was during Sunny Leone’s stint in season 5. At that time, Pooja wanted to cast Sunny Leone in her film, Jism 2. However, not willing to wait for six months to know if Sunny was interested, she requested her father to visit the house and discuss the opportunity with her. Sunny Leone agreed to work on the film, and they later collaborated together.

This decision had been a life-changing experience for Pooja Bhatt, remarking how the Bigg Boss house seemed to be a lucky charm for the Bhatt family. Mahesh Bhatt acknowledged this and expressed his gratitude to Bigg Boss. Before departing from the Bigg Boss house, Mahesh Bhatt praised Pooja for her excellent gameplay and offered her advice to stay true to herself beyond the show.

At the conclusion of the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan as the final two captains of the house before the ticket to the finale. All the contestants expressed their gratitude to Bigg Boss for inviting their family members and creating such unforgettable memories during their stay in the house.

Meanwhile, there have been reports suggesting that Pooja Bhatt will be leaving the show in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. According to a source, Pooja Bhatt’s contract was initially for a duration of six weeks. A tweet shared by Bigg Boss Tak read, “According to a source, Pooja Bhatt ji has a contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments.” It has been speculated that actress Alia Bhatt might appear during the Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her film [Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani] and potentially take her sister, Pooja Bhatt, out of the show. This could be the reason for Pooja’s frequent visits to the confession room, possibly for contract negotiations and discussions.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is available for streaming on JioCinema.