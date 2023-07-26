Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Saves Abhishek Malhan; Aashika Bhatia And Manisha Rani Up For Eviction

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently in its sixth week, and the competition is gaining momentum with each passing day. As the show heads to its finale, all contestants are trying to secure themselves in the game. In the latest episode, the nomination task for this week’s eviction was announced and everyone got a chance to nominate whoever they thought was not fit to continue in the competition. Further, one of the highlights of the episode was Abhishek Malhan’s reaction to Aashika Bhatia’s behaviour in the house.

During the nomination task, Pooja Bhatt, the current house caption, was safe and designated the judge. There was a tree with one green apple and several red apples, and Pooja could save one contestant from elimination with the green apple. Pooja secured Abhishek Malhan, and no one could nominate him. Contestants were then requested to stand up when their names were called and Pooja told them how many people they could nominate with a red apple.

Pooja asked Jad Hadid to nominate 3 contestants, and he chose Aashika Bhatia, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav. Aashika then nominated 1 person, Jad. Elvish nominated Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev. Avinash, in turn, nominated Manisha and Aashika. Abhishek picked Bebika, while Manisha picked Avinash and Jiya Shankar. Jiya was asked to nominate 2 contestants, and she again chose Manisha and Aashika. Lastly, Bebika received 3 nominations and named Elvish, Manisha, and Aashika. By the end, Manisha and Aashika had most of the red apples. As a result, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia were the two contestants nominated this week to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Further, in the recent episode, Abhishek Malhan was quite upset about Aashika Bhatia’s behaviour. Abhishek Malhan advised Aashika Bhatia not to create unnecessary drama. He reminded her of a recent instance in which she forgot about the eggs, which irritated Jad Hadid. He also mentioned an incident when Aashika took someone’s curd without asking during breakfast. Abhishek emphasized the value of politeness, telling her that she may eat anything but should always ask. Elvish and Abhishek were later spotted debating Aashika’s behaviour. Abhishek was seen telling Elvish after the nomination assignment that Aashika is exposing her true colours.