Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Says She Turned To Alcohol To 'Cope With Pain' After Her Marriage Ended In Divorce

As the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 draws near, the tension inside the controversial house is reaching its peak with just two weeks left. The contestants, who have been living together for more than 45 days, are facing a critical moment where friendships and alliances are being put to the ultimate test in the latest episode. Recently, the nomination task caused emotions to run high as the contestants grappled with a tough decision that could significantly impact their game. The quest to become the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has now truly begun!

In the 45th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, viewers were treated to numerous unforgettable and surprising moments that added to the drama and excitement inside the house. Among those are the three unforgettable moments from the latest episode that made the headlines.

1. Pooja Bhatt’s Lowest Phase

During a heart-to-heart conversation with Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt opened up about the most challenging phase of her life – her divorce after an 11-year marriage. Pooja explained that she chose to end the relationship as she felt she was losing her identity. To cope with the pain, she turned to alcohol, but soon realized it wasn’t the solution. Pooja bravely fought through this difficult period and found the strength to move forward.

2. Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan And Manisha Rani’s Apology To Bebika Dhurve

An intense confrontation took place between Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. Pooja Bhatt mediated the situation, conveying Abhishek’s genuine apology to Bebika. However, Bebika was frustrated with the behaviour of certain housemates and the negative audience response she was receiving. Pooja advised her to decide whether to forgive them or not and not let it affect her too much.

Further, Bebika also expressed her displeasure with Salman Khan’s hosting, claiming he was too lenient with Elvish, Manisha, and Abhishek despite their bad behaviour. Pooja tried to console her, urging her not to play the victim. Later, Manisha attempted to reconcile with Bebika, but she was ignored. Elvish also stepped up to apologize, expressing regret for his impulsive language. Eventually, Abhishek joined in, expressing remorse and a desire to end all conflicts.

3. Jad Hadid’s Breakdown After Jiya Shankar’s comment

In a nomination task, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar had to agree on nominating either Avinash Sachdev or Abhishek Malhan. Jiya wanted to nominate Avinash and save Abhishek, and Jad supported her decision. Later, Jad informed Avinash about Jiya’s intentions, which surprised Avinash, given their bond in the game. Jad shared with Pooja and Abhishek that Jiya taunted him about his role as a father. Feeling hurt, Jad broke down emotionally. Abhishek comforted him, assuring him that he was a great father. Jiya later clarified that her comment referred to their in-game relationship, not his personal life as a father.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 made its much-awaited premiere on June 17, and now, the show approaches its thrilling grand finale on August 13. This week, the spotlight is on the nominated contestants who are at risk of eviction: Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, and Manisha Rani. In contrast, luck has favoured the contestants who have already secured their place in the finale week: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. With the competition reaching its climax, viewers are eagerly perched on the edge of their seats, fully engaged in the high-stakes drama.