Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar EVICTED from Salman Khan Show In Less Than 24 Hours

The first episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finally premiered on June 17 amid excitement and curiosity regarding the contestants. Of all those who stepped inside the new Bigg Boss house, Puneet Kumar or most popularly known as Puneet Superstar had made a trailblazing entry in the Salman Khan hosted reality show. However, within hours Puneet got evicted from the show.

Puneet was the 12th contestant to grace the show. The social media personality was heavily grilled by all the panelists as well as Salman Khan owing to his public image. Once inside the house, Puneet smeared toothpaste all over himself which warranted a warning from the Bigg Boss himself. However, Puneet seemed to be relentless with his antics that finally prompted Bigg Boss to take the stern step. While the viewers will get to see the entire story in today’s episode, Puneet created history by becoming the first contestant to be kicked out within 24 hours of his participation.

Puneet Kumar AKA Puneet Superstar AKA Lord Puneet was undoubtedly one of the most hyped contestants in this year’s Bigg Boss. Whether it’s pop culture or meme circuits, Puneet rightly dominated these spaces with his quirky, funny and down-to-earth demeanour, even earning him the tag of ‘hod’. Bigg Boss OTT 2 being his first television reality show, Puneet Kumar exclusively spoke to News18 to share his reason behind his participation.

“Making people laugh is my job and when my comedy is the reason behind people’s happiness, I feel really good about it. We have so many people who’ll make you cry and quite a few that’ll make you laugh. That’s what I always try to do through my antics. So I thought Bigg Boss will be an apt platform to achieve that," he shared.

Puneet believed that his philanthropic side will connect him with the viewers. He signed off by saying, “People are going to support me because whatever money I earn, I donate 50% of that sum for underprivileged and homeless children. Every Saturday and Sunday in Delhi, I’ll go on these drives and help such kids out by offering them food. So people also love me for my philanthropic side. Just in case, if people don’t like my comedy, they’ll definitely like my good deeds and I’ll get their love."