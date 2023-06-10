Bigg Boss OTT 2: Raj Kundra, Daler Mehndi, Kunal Kamra, Kailash Kher Approached? | Exclusive

Fans are all excited for the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Well, as the makers have released the promo, rumours have started about the potential contestant to participate in the popular reality show. While numereous names have been making headlines, News18 has exclusively learnt that comedian Kunal Kamra, renowned singer Daler Mehndi, businessman Raj Kundra, and singer Kailash Kher have been approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Sources have told News18 exclusively that Kunal Kamra, Daler Mehendi, Raj Kundra and Kailash Kher are in talks for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 but nothing has been confirmed yet. The channel and the show’s makers are yet to confirm these names. Kunal, Daler and Raj have made headlines in the past for different controversies.

Kunal Kamra, who is an Indian standup comedian known for his observational comedy, has often come under fire for his controversial opinions and takes about the country. Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has been involved in 2003 human trafficking case. On the other hand, Raj Kundra made headlines in 2021 when he was dragged into an alleged pornography case in 2021. The businessman was accused of making porngraphic content. He was arrested and was in jail for two months before he was granted bail. In December 2022, Raj was granted relief.

Meanwhile, rumours are also doing the rounds that Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has also been approached. The talks between the two are currently underway. Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan, Jiya Shankar and Paras Arora are also likely to participate in Salman Khan’s show. Awez Darbar, Mahesh Poojary, Faisal Shaikh, Anjali Arora and Anurag Doval have also been repeatedly approached for the reality show. It is also claimed that Sooraj Pancholi has been approached for the show.

There have been no confirmations so far. This year, Salman Khan will be replacing Karan Johar and hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2.