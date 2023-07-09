CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Announces 'No Nomination', Warns Cyrus Broacha Against Voluntary Exit

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 22:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is hosted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha expresses his desire to take voluntary exit but later changes his decision.

No contestant walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Sunday, July 9. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host of the show, Salman Khan announced that no nomination will take place this week. The contestants who were nominated for elimination were - Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Rani.

During the episode, Cyrus Broacha also expressed his desire to take voluntary exit. However, Pooja Bhatt explained to him against the decision following which he changed his mind. Salman Khan also warned Cyrus of the legalities involved if he decides to take a voluntary exit.

Meanwhile, in the same episode, it was also announced that Abhishek Malhan cannot be the caption of the BB house for the rest of the season. The decision disappointed him following which he lashed out at the co-contestant Pooja Bhatt and accused her of not giving a justified reason.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha and Pooja Bhatt. Four contestants have been evicted from the show so far, these are - Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri and Aaliya Siddiqui have been .

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has also been extended by another two weeks. Initially, the reality show was planned for a six-week run. However, on Saturday, Salman announced the extension and praised the contestants. The finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will now take place on August 13. It is being said that the makers are also likely to introduce wildcard contestants in the show soon. Reportedly, evicted contestant Palak Purswani is also set to re-enter the house. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinema.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss OTT 2.

