Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Gets ANGRY At Grand Premiere; Ex Sangeeta Bijlani To Reunite With Him?

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 18:23 IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with yet another edition of Bigg Boss, but this time the actor is hosting the OTT version of the reality show– Bigg Boss OTT 2. The confirmed list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar and others.
Salman Khan has replaced Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will stream on JioCinema from tonight at 9pm. While the last year’s edition was quite bold and sensational in terms of fights and the dynamics between the contestants, Salman Khan has said that he Read More
A new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand premiere shows actor Sunny Leone grilling the contestants. She will be present at the mega launch as a guest.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has sustainability as the theme. Check out the first sneak peek into the house here
Former porn star Mia Khalifa is rumoured to be participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Salman Khan is all set to deliver a power-packed dance performance at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Here’s a glimpse:
Salman Khan says he will not allow anything against Indian culture on Bigg Boss OTT 2. “Main OTT pe bhi kuch aisa nahin hone dunga jo culture ke khilaaf hai (I won’t let anyone do something that is against our culture),” he told the news agency ANI.
The confirmed list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Ajay Jadeja, Anjali Arora, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Palak Pursvani, and Puneet Superstar.
A new Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo featuring Salman Khan getting angry at a contestant for breaking rules has surfaced on social media.
"Main OTT par bhi aise kuch hoine nahi dunga jo humare khilaf aur humare culture ke khilaf ho. Main nahi hone dunga (I will not allow anything against our culture on the show)," Salman said during the launch of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This year, the viewers will have an important role in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 as they will have an opportunity to react in real-time through live chats and emojis while watching different parts of the house in real-time.
The full list of confirmed contestants includes Ajay Jadeja, Anjali Arora, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Palak Pursvani, and Puneet Superstar. Apart from this, rumours are rife that Salman Khan's ex girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani may enter the house. Salman and Sangeeta reportedly dated for over a decade and were on the verge of getting married. However, Salman's wedding with Sangeeta was called off at the last moment. Sangeeta eventually married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. But Salman and Sangeeta remained on cordial terms. She parted ways with Azharuddin in 2010.
Moreover, there are going to be 13 contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss house, designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar. There are also speculations that Salman Khan’s Lucky: No Time for Love co-star Sneha Ullal might be participating in the show.