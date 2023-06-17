Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Gets ANGRY At Grand Premiere; Ex Sangeeta Bijlani To Reunite With Him?

Read more

will make sure nothing on the show is “too uncensored and unfiltered”.

“Main OTT par bhi aise kuch hoine nahi dunga jo humare khilaf aur humare culture ke khilaf ho. Main nahi hone dunga (I will not allow anything against our culture on the show),” Salman said during the launch of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This year, the viewers will have an important role in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 as they will have an opportunity to react in real-time through live chats and emojis while watching different parts of the house in real-time.

The full list of confirmed contestants includes Ajay Jadeja, Anjali Arora, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Palak Pursvani, and Puneet Superstar. Apart from this, rumours are rife that Salman Khan’s ex girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani may enter the house. Salman and Sangeeta reportedly dated for over a decade and were on the verge of getting married. However, Salman’s wedding with Sangeeta was called off at the last moment. Sangeeta eventually married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. But Salman and Sangeeta remained on cordial terms. She parted ways with Azharuddin in 2010.

Moreover, there are going to be 13 contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss house, designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar. There are also speculations that Salman Khan’s Lucky: No Time for Love co-star Sneha Ullal might be participating in the show.