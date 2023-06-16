Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Kicks Off Series In Mumbai, Looks Dapper in Orange | Photos

Fans are excited for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The makers have already released a video in which they have revealed the contestants’ names but with a twist. Their faces are not shown. Well, ahead of the premiere, host Salman Khan was seen today promoting the show differently. The show will begin on June 17.

He was seen traveling in an open bus which has a hoarding of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and tag line saying ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’. He made a stylish statement with his casual and comfortable attire during the promotional event. Sporting a well-fitted orange colour shirt paired with comfortable denim jeans, the actor exuded charm as he interacted with the media and fans. He was looking dapper in the semi-formal outfit. Well, Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of the popular reality show, has garnered a massive fan following since its inception. Salman Khan’s association with the show has been instrumental in its success, as his hosting style adds an extra layer of excitement and entertainment to the show’s format.

Check out the pictures here:

Recently, the first glimpse of the house was also released by makers. This year house has been designed very differently. Plastic bottles are seen at the grand entrance of Bigg Boss eye, seamlessly blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers. The kitchen showcases innovation by using egg cartons on walls, adding a touch of quirkiness. Spoons, spatulas, and kadchis are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilizes springs and clip hangers making it more colourful.

From television actor Avinash Sachdev to Abhishek Malhan, all big celebrities will be entering the show. The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No, Insaan, One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, Theekhi Puri and Heroine to name a few. Check out the speculated names Aaliya Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet, Palak Purswani, and Pooja Gor among others.