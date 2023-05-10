Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan REPLACES Karan Johar As Host; Munawar Faruqui To Participate?

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though the show has not been officially announced as of now, the latest reports suggest not Karan Johar but Salman Khan will be hosting it.

Salman Khan To Host Bigg Boss OTT 2?

As reported by India Forums, Salman Khan will be replacing Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. Khan has also been hosting Bigg Boss for several seasons now. The entertainment portal also claims that Bigg Boss OTT is likely to return in June beginning and will go on for three months. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same either from the makers or from the channel as of now.

Munawar Faruqui To Participate In Bigg Boss OTT?

Meanwhile, several media reports also claim that stand-up comedian and Lock Upp season one winner Munawar Faruqui has also been roped in for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Last year, Munawar was also confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi but he had to back out at the last moment due to visa-related issues. Besides Munawar, Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan has also been reportedly confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT. However, an official announcement regarding the same has now been made as of now. Last year, it was also reported that actress Anushka Sen is likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT.

What Else Do We Know About Bigg Boss OTT?

Reportedly, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon stream on Voot and the pre-production of the show has already begun. The first season of the show was won by Divya Agarwal. Among others, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Urfi Javed Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin also participated in the show. After the Bigg Boss OTT finale, Pratik, Shamita and Nishant also participated in Bigg Boss 15.