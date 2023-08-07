Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Schools Abhishek Malhan For Being Overconfident

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 approaching, anticipation is at its peak among viewers to see which contestant will claim the coveted trophy. Each participant is leaving no stone unturned to secure their spot in the game. Now, in the latest episode, Salman Khan lashed out at contestant Abhishek Malhan for his perceived arrogance regarding his followers and his assertion that he deserved to win the show.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss interrupted Salman while he was talking to a contestant. The conversation shifted towards Salman Khan’s massive social media following of over 100 million, which was even more than Bigg Boss, Colors TV, and JioCinema. Salman Khan took it from there and asked Abhishek Malhan why was he bragging about how many people follow him on social media.

He also sarcastically thanked Abhishek for making the show famous and helping the team manage things. He said, “Aapki wajah se humara ghar, yeh channel chalta hai. (Because of you, our home and this channel work)." However, Abhishek offered an apology for any misunderstanding his statements might have caused. He clarified that he had no intention of belittling the show or his fellow contestants and explained that his words were misconstrued.

Fans of Abhishek Malhan rallied behind him, praising his courage to stand up for himself against the show’s host and producers. Many took to social media to express their support, with one fan writing, “Fukra Insaan respect button," while another commented, “Yes true he brought his audience to the show.” One user commented, “90% of people are watching Bigg Boss because of Abhishek and Elvish.” There were also those who applauded Salman Khan’s approach, viewing it as a necessary reality check for Abhishek’s perceived arrogance. A user wrote, “I like Abhishek, but I don’t think he should have said that."

Furthermore, Salman Khan also confronted Abhishek Malhan about a controversial conversation he had with fellow contestant Jad Hadid. In the conversation, Abhishek seemed to imply that his followers deserved compensation for supporting the show. The tension escalated when a video clip was played, capturing Abhishek expressing doubts about wildcard entrant Elvish Yadav’s chances of winning. This statement sparked further discussions and debates within the Bigg Boss OTT house.

For those who might not be aware, Abhishek Malhan had proudly claimed during a previous episode that he successfully brought his entire YouTube community to support him on the show.

Meanwhile, this week saw the eviction of contestants Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev, just ahead of the much-anticipated grand finale. The contestants who are now moving towards the finale are Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Jiya Shankar.