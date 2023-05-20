Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Shoots FIRST Promo; Aditya Narayan To Participate?

It was recently reported that not Karan Johar but Salman Khan will be hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. If recent reports are to be believed, the Tiger 3 actor is shooting for the first promo of the reality show today i.e. Saturday.

CONFIRMED! Salman Khan Replaces Karan Johar As Bigg Boss OTT Host

As reported by Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo shoot is taking place in Mumbai today and the show is likely to go on-air in the month of June. “Salman Khan has agreed to host Bigg Boss OTT as he really loves the show, and will shoot for the promo today in Mumbai’s Film City studio. Season 2 is expected to go on air in June. Preparations for the promo shoot have begun, while the team is also in the process of roping in the contestants,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

Aditya Narayan To Participate In Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Meanwhile, a recent report by Telly Chakkar claimed that singer and television host Aditya Narayan has also been approaced for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Reportedly, the talks between him and the makers are currently underway.

The buzz is that Fahmaan has been approached for the reality show. However, he has not confirmed his participation yet. Earlier, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen also confirmed that he is in talks with the makers and is likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Besides him, stand-up comedian and Lock Upp season one winner Munawar Faruqui has also been reportedly roped in for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan is also likely to participate. Jiya Shankar and Paras Arora, who earlier worked together in Kaatelal & Sons are also likely to participate in Salman Khan’s show. However, no name has been officially announcement as of now.