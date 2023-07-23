Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Warns Contestants Of A Twist In Elimination Round; Watch Promo

Bigg Boss OTT’s second season is getting more interesting day by day. The makers are raising the excitement level every week and this time also they have done it. A new promo was released in which Salman Khan warned contestants of a twist.

In the promo, we can see Salman Khan taking the names of the contestants who have been nominated. Six contestants have been nominated for the next elimination-Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar. He then asked them to name the contestant who has put less effort into winning the show. The contestants were seen naming each other’s names for their reason. However, no name was revealed but there are reports that Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid are out of the race.

Watch the promo here:

To note, last two weeks there was no elimination. Cyrus Broacha was the last contestant to walk out from the show. Cyrus has taken a voluntary exit from the show after he requested the makers to get him out. He had a breakdown and he even begged Salman Khan to let him out but the host comforted him at the time.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Cyrus had revealed the real reason behind his participation on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He said, “I owe money to the company I think. And this is one way to work out some kind of arrangement between us. And so some powerful figure picked up the phone and said, ‘Boss, ye karega thodi si setting humare side? And we’ll work out all this for you. But you have to go inside the house.’ Also, it’s closer to my real house now than what it was in the last location so that also helps."

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is currently streaming on JioCinema.