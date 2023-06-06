Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sanjay Kapoor's Wife Maheep Kapoor To Participate In Salman Khan's Show?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming soon and it is no secret. While everyone is eager to know who all will be locked inside Salman Khan’s show this time, recent reports claim that Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has also been approached for the show.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, Maheep Kapoor has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the talks between the two are currently underway. Maheep was last seen in Karan’s Johar Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will stream on Jio Cinema soon. Reports suggest that the shooting of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin in the second or third week of June. The show’s release date has not been announced as of now.

video-carousel

The buzz is that Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan is also likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. Jiya Shankar and Paras Arora, who earlier worked together in Kaatelal & Sons are also likely to participate in Salman Khan’s show. Awez Darbar, Mahesh Poojary, Faisal Shaikh, Anjali Arora and Anurag Doval have also been repeatedly approached for the reality show. However, no name has been officially announced as of now.

Recently, Fahmaan Khan also clarified that even though he was also approaced by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2, he will not be participating in the show. He revealed that he wishes to stick to acting as of now. “That’s not my space and I don’t understand reality shows. I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focussed and interested in that," the actor told Pinkvilla.