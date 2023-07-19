Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Shame On Jiya' Trends, Actress Faces Backlash For Mixing Liquid Soap In Elvish Yadav's Water

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is becoming interesting day by day. The recent entry of Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia as wild card contestants has only taken the competition to a whole new level. Ever since Elvish joined the house, he has become the centre of attention due to his intense arguments with Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. However, the situation escalated further when he locked horns with Jiya Shankar after she played a prank on him by offering water mixed with hand wash. This revelation not only infuriated Elvish, but the actress also received backlash from his fans and other social media users, who are now trending #ShameonJiya on Twitter.

Several viral videos on social media have caught the attention of viewers, where Jiya offers water to Elvish. However, in the videos, Elvish expresses his doubt and repeatedly asks Jiya if she has mixed soap in the water. Despite that, Jiya denies any wrongdoing. However, additional clips have also surfaced, indicating that she did mix soap into the water. This revelation has angered people more, because Jiya was seen laughing while revealing the truth to her friends inside the BB house.

In one video clip, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt are expressing their disappointment with Jiya Shankar’s prank. However, despite their objections, Jiya justifies her actions.

She mixed handwash and defending herself

After this episode, angered fans started demanding immediate action from the show makers, urging them to remove Jiya from the competition. One user shared the potential side effects of swallowing soap water, highlighting pain, swelling in the throat and on the lips.

Fact :- If you swallowed the soap, pain or swelling in your throat and on your lips . You may also: experience symptoms of gastrointestinal distress. begin to vomit repeatedly, which may include vomiting blood.

Still smiling on the fact ..! Irritates me to the core Vile & InHumane

Another tweet mentioned if someone else had done something similar, it would have been a major issue and resulted in eviction. The user also praised Elvish Yadav’s forgiving nature.

A user pointed out the behaviour of Bebika and Abhishek, highlighting that despite their conflicts, they do not play such pranks.

Bebika and Abhishek also had major fights but bebika nor abhi gave soap water or refused to cook for each other. Jiya giving soap water thinking it's fun. What fun? Are you five? Dumb

Will the soap water incident be addressed by Salman Khan in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is yet to be seen.