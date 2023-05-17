Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen To Participate? He Answers

Amid reports that Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2, the actor has now said that he is ‘very keen’ on doing the reality show. In a recent interview, when Rajeev was asked if he will be participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2, he said, “Let’s see if things work out".

Rajeev Sen To Participate In Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Rajeev admitted that a reality show like Bigg Boss OTT is a ‘long commitment’ and further told E-Times, “That’s exactly what is playing in my mind as it’s a long commitment and as you know apart from being busy with my own production. Recently I just released my short film on my YouTube channel called Hasrat, and then I have my business to take care of, so let’s see what happens, I’m sure it will be for the best."

Rajeev mentioned that even though he has not confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss OTT as of now if he agrees, his fans ‘can expect fireworks in a good fun way’.

Bigg Boss OTT Shoot To Begin Soon

Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the shooting of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin by the end of this month. Reportedly, not Karan Johar but Salman Khan will be hosting the reality show this time and will begin shooting for it on May 29. The reports also claim that Bigg Boss OTT 2 will go on for six weeks.

Who All Are Likely To Participate In Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Besides Rajeev Sen, reports also claim that stand-up comedian and Lock Upp season one winner Munawar Faruqui has also been roped in for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan is also likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Last year, it was also reported that actress Anushka Sen is likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. However, no name has been officially announcement as of now.