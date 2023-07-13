Bigg Boss OTT 2: This Time, Bebika Dhurve Questions Abhishek Malhan's Upbringing

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2’s is offering intense drama to its audience. The latest task to secure the captaincy with a back-to-school theme was announced, where the candidates had to assume the roles of students and instructors. Bebika Dhurve assumed the role of a history teacher. While she was performing the task, Bebika got into a furious argument with Abhishek Malhan. The game took an ugly turn as Bebika made some remarks about Abhishek’s upbringing and family history.

Bebika, who was portraying a teacher, said that she would share her words of wisdom on the “journey, behavior, and mannerism in the house." When Bebika asked Abhishek about his views, he stated that he was not interested in talking about realism and truth since she did not possess these qualities." Bebika continued to irritate Abhishek, which led to heated fights. She said, “Agar Main Kahun aapke maa baap ne aapko aise behave karna sikhaya toh bada hurt hoga (if I say your parents did not teach you anything you will be hurt)."

Bebika was warned by Abhishek that she had no place criticizing his upbringing and that she should first examine her own actions. He said, “Aapke maa baap ne aapko ghanta kuch sikhaya hai, unhone aapko kuch sikhaya hota toh aaj unhe bhi fakar hota (your parents did not teach you anthing else they would have been proud of you)." As the fight escalated, Avinash Sachdev asked Bebika to apologize to Abhishek, but she refused.

Later, Abhishek Malhan got aggressive and said that he had only refrained from turning violent respecting the fact that she is a woman. He also accused her of playing the gender card and said she has become a “national meme." Bebika called him a body shamer, while Abhishek kept on showing his frustration. Eventually, most housemates sided with Abhishek and went against Bebika, stopping her from completing the task.

During the task, while Babika was the history teacher, Manisha Rani became the Hindi teacher. The plan was to cause trouble in order to get Bebika and Manisha to expel them from class so they could transfer to the garden area. The competitors had to gather tiffin boxes in the garden. The person with the most boxes had the power to disqualify their rivals from the captaincy race. Following the challenge, the competitors were required to present Bebika and Manisha with roses in accordance with their preferences.