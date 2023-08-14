Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Watch Online: Where To Livestream Salman Khan Show For Free?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a few hours away from its season finale. Loyal viewers are eager to find out who among the top 5 contestants will lift the trophy. The reality show hosted by Salman Khan is quite popular in the country. After weeks of conflicts, challenges, controversies, and a lot of entertainment, the audience will come to know the winner on August 14.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been streaming for free on Jio Cinema. The grand finale will take place on August 14 at 9 p.m., with Salman Khan announcing the winner. The show will also be available on Voot.

What Is the Prize Money For The Winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Every year, Bigg Boss offers a large sum of money to the contestant who emerges victorious. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 this year will receive a monetary prize of Rs. 25 lakhs, as well as a Bigg Boss OTT trophy.

Who Are The Finalists For Bigg Boss OTT 2?

In a surprising turn of events, one of the strong contenders, Jiya Shankar, was eliminated during a midweek eviction in the last and final week of the show. Bigg Boss has then announced the Top 5 finalists on the show. They are as follows: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malha, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 and was initially supposed to end after six weeks. However, in July, the host, Salman Khan, announced that, owing to the popularity of the show among the audience, it had received an extension for two more weeks. The show kicked off in June with a wide range of celebrities, namely: Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Kumar, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui. After the extension was announced, Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav entered the show as Wild Cards. While Aashika was soon eliminated, Elvish made it to the finale.