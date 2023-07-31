Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode: Aashika Bhatia's Journey Comes To An End

With the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 merely two weeks away, fans are filled with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the revelation of the ultimate winner. As the competition intensifies, social media star Aashika Bhatia faced her eviction during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Aashika had initially joined the show as a wild card contestant, alongside the popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav. While Aashika Bhatia faced the brunt of the nominations, Manisha Rani managed to escape eviction.

During the tense moments leading up to the eviction, host Salman Khan confronted Manisha Rani for her overconfidence. Avinash Sachdev’s revelation about overhearing her boast that she wouldn’t leave the house if evicted ignited a debate. In response, Salman presented an unseen clip where Manisha was caught in a conversation with Abhishek Malhan, asserting that the Bigg Boss team would have to use force to remove her from the house if she were to get eliminated.

Manisha later recollects the conversation but clarifies that she wasn’t serious. As the eviction result was announced, Salman Khan takes a moment to address Manisha Rani’s overconfidence. He expresses concern about the impact of her attitude on both the game and her personal life. Salman Khan advises her to remain grounded, play the game seriously and avoid being overconfident.

Before Aashika’s departure, Manisha is seen getting teary-eyed as she bid her goodbye, while Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan offer their support. Pooja Bhatt in a conversation with Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid and Bebika Dhurve, shared that Manisha wasn’t crying due to Aashika Bhatia’s eviction, but rather due to the impact of Salman Khan’s scolding.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Aashika formed strong bonds with Manisha Rani, Elvish and Abhishek. The four contestants had become an inseparable group in the house. However, Aashika’s journey was not without its share of conflicts. She found herself locking horns with Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar on multiple occasions.

With eight contestants still in the running, the competition in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has reached a fever pitch. Each participant is leaving no stone unturned to secure their spot in the highly coveted finale. The housemates are giving their all to win over the hearts of the audience and claim the title.