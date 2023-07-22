Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Bashes Jiya Shankar For Mixing Soap In Elvish Yadav's Water

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entered its fifth week, and with the wildcards’ arrival, the competition has intensified. This week, one of the wildcards, Elvis Yadav, became the focal point of most arguments in the house, leading to curiosity as to who will face Salman’s anger in tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

And going by the recent promo, it looks like it is none other than Jiya Shankar. During the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh filled in as hosts in Salman Khan’s absence. Salman has returned this week, and contestants who haven’t had a good run this week will be facing the brunt of Salman Khan’s wrath on Weekend Ka Vaar.

In the latest promo, Salman says, “Jiya, offering water is considered the most sacred deed. And you added soap to that sacred act." Jiya smiles and says, “It was very stupid of me to do that." Salman adds sarcastically that no one can apologise with a smile that looks like a 32-all out. He also criticised other housemates who were aware of Jiya’s doing but did not intervene in the matter. “This is entirely reflecting on your personality," he told Jiya. Check out the promo right here:

During a task where Elvish Yadav was appointed the dictator of the house by Bigg Boss, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz refused to follow his orders. Jiya took it to an extreme by mixing hand wash in the glass of water when Elvish asked for it. She was later seen discussing and laughing about it with Avinash, calling Elvish stupid. This didn’t go down well with the audience, especially Elvish’s fans, who criticised the actress for her inhumane behaviour and demanded action.