Bigg Boss OTT 2: Who Is Elvish Yadav’s Girlfriend Kriti Mehra?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has come to an end today. The show’s grand finale is going on currently and all eliminated contestants are there to cheer for their favourite one. Well, during the show there was news that Manisha Rani is flirting with Elvish Yadav, but the popular YouTuber always maintained a distance from her. Reports claim that Elvish is dating Kriti Mehra and today we will be reading about who is she and how did they meet?

As reported by Siasat, Elvish Yadav and Kirti Mehra are into a relationship for around 6–7 years. However, the couple split up a year and a half ago, breaking their fans’ hearts. In an exclusive interview with Her Zindagi, YouTuber Kirti Mehra opened up about her opinion of Bigg Boss OTT, her friendship with Elvish Yadav, how it felt to work with him, and much more. Unfiltered, Kirti pokes fun with YouTube armies, the backlash she faces, and how she and Elvish were such polar opposites. Kirti focuses on her connection with Elvish Yadav and discusses how it has lasted from her late teens to her mid-twenties, a major time in her life. She feels compelled to support him without reservation because of their enduring connection.

Coming back to the show, the top five finalists of the show include Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. The finale is currently streaming on Jio Cinema application and on Voot. Mahesh Bhatt shares an emotional message for Pooja Bhatt, says he is proud of her. Soni Razdan also showered love on Pooja. Abhishek Malhan is currently missing from Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. However, Salman Khan has clarified that he will join the mega show soon.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner will reportedly take home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. As per the early trends, Elvish Yadav is likely to take the trophy home. It is also being said that Abhishek Malhan might be offered Bigg Boss 17 which will soon stream on television.