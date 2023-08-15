Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Has A Lord Of The Rings Connection; Find Out Here

Elvish Yadav is all over the news after he lifted Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. The popular Youtuber impressed fans with his performance in the reality show. Well, he defeated Abhishek Malhan in a neck-to-neck competition and was declared the winner. But do you know an interesting fact about BB OTT 2 winner? Elvish has Lord Of The Rings Connection. Yes, you are reading right.

Going by his name Elvish, it means the language of elves which was originally invented by J. R. R. Tolkien in his fantasy adventures. He mentioned this in his novel titled The Lord of the Rings. As mentioned in other portals, Middle Earth and the Lord of the Rings epics were created around Tolkien’s constructed languages. He invented words and needed speakers. He created 15 different Elvish dialects, along with languages for the Ents, the Orcs, the Dwarves, the men and the Hobbits, and more.

Coming back to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, he is a popular Youtuber who has millions of subscribers. He even shared a post after coming out of the house. He wrote, “Elvish Army Is The Best.” In the picture, Elvish can be seen smiling as he holds the trophy close to his heart. To note, many celebrities including Karan Kundrra also showed their support to Elvish Yadav.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Elvish said that he is grateful to be the first wild card winner, “The feeling is unreal. I had always thought that wildcard entrants don’t win, but I have proved everyone wrong. I still feel this is like a dream and I am sitting on my bed inside the house and someone will come and pinch and wake me up and make me do this all over again (Laughs). It was an amazing experience."

Thirteen contestants including Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz participated in the show.