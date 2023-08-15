Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Thanks 'Elvish Army' In 1st Post, Says 'I Don't Deserve...'

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT reached its grand finale, with Elvish Yadav emerging as the winner. He defeated Abhishek Malhan. Well, coming out of the house the popular Youtuber took to his social media and thanked all his fans for showing support. He even expressed his gratitude towards the Elvish army and called them the best.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Elvish wrote, “Elvish Army Is The Best.” In the picture, Elvish can be seen smiling as he holds the trophy close to his heart. As soon as the photo was shared fans were seen commenting. Many congratulated the winner. One of the fans commented, “Love you mere bhai so proud of uhh bhai bhgwaan khooob tarakkiii de aapko.” Another wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS EL!!! so prouddddddd.” The top 5 contestants of this season - Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Pooja Bhatt.

Take a look here:

After winning, Elvish said, “Mein bola tha agar mein jeeta toh ye trophy Abhishek ke haath mein dunga." As promised,Elvish handed over the trophy to Abhishek and also asked Manisha to join them to lift the trophy together.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Elvish said that he is grateful to be the first wild card winner, “The feeling is unreal. I had always thought that wildcard entrants don’t win, but I have proved everyone wrong. I still feel this is like a dream and I am sitting on my bed inside the house and someone will come and pinch and wake me up and make me do this all over again (Laughs). It was an amazing experience."

Talking about getting scolded by Salman Khan, he said, “I have no idea that my fans threatened Salman bhai. If they have done it, it is wrong. If my fans are doing this in my name, I don’t like it. No one should get threats in my name. When I was wrong, Salman bhai explained to me as his younger brother and made me realise my mistake. I accepted it and also tried to improve my behaviour in the house."

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 began with thirteen contestants - Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz.