Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav To Feature In Music Video With Jiya Shankar And Abhishek Malhan?

Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav became household names following their stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Apart from their individual strategies, the trio was also known for their good bonding with each other on the show. Elvish Yadav won and lifted the trophy, while Abhishek Malhan finished as the first runner-up. Jiya, on the other hand, was evicted before the finale. Although the show has concluded, fans are intrigued to know more about the trio’s future projects, and recently rumours surfaced that these three participants will be collaborating together for a music video. In his latest vlog, Elvish Yadav addresses these speculations doing rounds on the Internet.

Elvish Yadav’s latest video on his YouTube channel talks about his trip to Chandigarh with his friends. He shared that he was there for a music video shoot. Later, he addressed the rumours about the collaboration between him, Jiya Shankar, and Abhishek Malhan. Elvish refuted the claims and said, “Bhai hum aa rakhe hai gaane ki shoot pe or ek jo cheez chal rahi hai ki mera, Abhishek ka or Jiya ka gaana aa raha hai saath m, abhi tak no updates. (Hey guys, I just wanted to talk about something that’s been making rounds. We’re here for a music video shoot, and there’s this talk going around that a song featuring me, Abhishek, and Jiya is in the works. But honestly, up until now, there are no updates.)"

When one of his friends asked for clarification, Elvish Yadav added, “Uska abhi koi update hi nahi hai. News kon de raha hai yeh vali, bhai aisi news mat do yaar. There’s absolutely no update on that. I don’t know who’s spreading this news, man. Seriously, don’t pay attention to such news.)" Further, he urged his followers not to believe everything that surfaces on social media platforms.

Not just the trio, but some days ago, there was a report that stated that Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar would be seen in a music video together. A source had informed India Forums that “Both Abhishek and Jiya have been finalised for the music video. The song is most likely to be a romantic number and will be a treat for their fans." While there is no other information about the song, the shoot location, or the vocalist, the source noted that the music video would be produced by Vyrl Originals.