Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Is Leading; Abhishek Malhan A Close Second As Per Latest Voting Trend

Live now
Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 16:59 IST
Mumbai, India
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: In a few hours from now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have its winner. Contestant who are fighting for the trophy are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. The finale will be hosted by Salman Khan and will stream on Jio Cinema application at 9pm. .
The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will reportedly take home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. As per the early trends, Elvish Yadav is likely to take trophy home. It is also being said that Abhishek Malhan might be offered Bigg Boss 17 which will soon stream on television.
Here’s a glimpse of the funniest moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2:
In a recent promo, Bigg Boss told television actress Aishwarya Sharma “hamare dawraze aapke liye zaroor khule hue hai”. This has left everyone wondering if Aishwarya will soon be seen in Bigg Boss 17.
Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz will be seen dancing together during the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. Watch teaser here:
Check out the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner trophy here:
Elvish Yadav is getting a massive support from his fans. ‘Historic Wildcard Elvish’ is trending big on social media.
HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH is Trending with 1.11M+ Tweets!! pic.twitter.com/CphQalbeXP
— BossHouseGamingChronicles (@BossHouseGaming) August 14, 2023
Ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, ‘Vijay Bhava Abhishek’ is trending big on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.
Fukra is the only contestent who has always confidently put forward his point of views and opinions without the fear of being judged or bashed !!
A strong contestant in true sense 🔥
VIJAYI BHAVA ABHISHEK pic.twitter.com/0eOwrJSSuZ
— 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏🥀ⱽᵒᵗᵉ ᶠᵒʳ ᶠᵘᵏʳᵃ (@devil_nahyan) August 14, 2023
While several performances will lit up the Bigg Boss OTT finale stage, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Jawan. However, there is no official confirmation to this as of now.
The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will reportedly take home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. However, the makers have not officially announced anything as of now.
Contestant who are fighting for the trophy are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: In a few hours from now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have its winner. Contestant who are fighting for the trophy are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. The finale will be hosted by Salman Khan and will stream on Jio Cinema application at 9pm.
The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will reportedly take home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. As per the early trends, Elvish Yadav is likely to take trophy home. It is also being said that Abhishek Malhan might be offered Bigg Boss 17 which will soon stream on television.
While several performances will lit up the Bigg Boss OTT finale stage, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Jawan. However, there is no official confirmation to this as of now.
Meawhile, other contestants who were a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naaz, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar and Puneet Superstar.
Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale here.