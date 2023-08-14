Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Is Leading; Abhishek Malhan A Close Second As Per Latest Voting Trend

Read more

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: In a few hours from now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have its winner. Contestant who are fighting for the trophy are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. The finale will be hosted by Salman Khan and will stream on Jio Cinema application at 9pm.

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will reportedly take home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. As per the early trends, Elvish Yadav is likely to take trophy home. It is also being said that Abhishek Malhan might be offered Bigg Boss 17 which will soon stream on television.

While several performances will lit up the Bigg Boss OTT finale stage, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Jawan. However, there is no official confirmation to this as of now.

Meawhile, other contestants who were a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naaz, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar and Puneet Superstar.

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale here.