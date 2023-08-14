CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Is Leading; Abhishek Malhan A Close Second As Per Latest Voting Trend

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Contestant who are fighting for the trophy are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 16:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: In a few hours from now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have its winner. Contestant who are fighting for the trophy are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. The finale will be hosted by Salman Khan and will stream on Jio Cinema application at 9pm. .

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will reportedly take home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. As per the early trends, Elvish Yadav is likely to take trophy home. It is also being said that Abhishek Malhan might be offered Bigg Boss 17 which will soon stream on television.

Aug 14, 2023 16:55 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Funniest Moments of The Season

Here’s a glimpse of the funniest moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Aug 14, 2023 16:49 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Aishwarya Sharma Offered Bigg Boss 17?

In a recent promo, Bigg Boss told television actress Aishwarya Sharma “hamare dawraze aapke liye zaroor khule hue hai”. This has left everyone wondering if Aishwarya will soon be seen in Bigg Boss 17.

Aug 14, 2023 16:44 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Avinash and Falaq's Romantic Dance

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz will be seen dancing together during the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. Watch teaser here:

Aug 14, 2023 16:41 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Here's The Big Trophy

Check out the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner trophy here:

Aug 14, 2023 16:39 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: 'Historic Wildcard Elvish' Trends

Elvish Yadav is getting a massive support from his fans. ‘Historic Wildcard Elvish’ is trending big on social media.

Aug 14, 2023 16:32 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: 'Vijay Bhava Abhishek' Trends Big

Ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, ‘Vijay Bhava Abhishek’ is trending big on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Aug 14, 2023 16:29 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: SRK To Grace Mega Show?

While several performances will lit up the Bigg Boss OTT finale stage, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Jawan. However, there is no official confirmation to this as of now.

Aug 14, 2023 16:27 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: What Will Winner Get?

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will reportedly take home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. However, the makers have not officially announced anything as of now.

Aug 14, 2023 16:26 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Who Are The 5 Finalists?

Contestant who are fighting for the trophy are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve.

Meawhile, other contestants who were a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naaz, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar and Puneet Superstar.

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale here.

