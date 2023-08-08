Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav Wants To Design Outfit For Uorfi Javed And It Is 'Salwar Suit'

As the eagerly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss OTT’s second season nears, viewers are in for a treat with some surprising twists. Recently, one delightful surprise unfolded as former Bigg Boss contestant and social media sensation Uorfi Javed made a special appearance in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Uorfi’s arrival brought joy as the housemates shared their appreciation for her. During an interaction with Uorfi, Elvish Yadav added a playful note by expressing his interest in designing a one-of-a-kind outfit for her.

In the midst of the conversations, Uorfi, renowned for her inventive style, mentioned that she feels that Bigg Boss has been inspired by her style and sense of fashion and that’s why they have kept their theme as recycling. She added that creative recycling is exactly what she does with all her outfits, including the one she wore to the Bigg Boss house. The actress wore a fitted black bralette blouse with nails stitched on it which she paired with a black thigh-high-slit skirt. She was totally in the bold and eccentric elements that she is known for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Amid her conversation with the contestants, Uorfi turned to Elvish Yadav, inquiring about the type of attire he would like to design for her. To which Elvish replied that he would like to design a salwar suit for her. As their playful banter progressed, Uorfi expressed that she feels extremely comfortable in her body and loves whatever she wears. She further promised Elvish to wear the outfit he designs, during the grand finale episode.

Watch the video here:

Uorfi Javed asked Elvish Yadav, "Mere liye kaisa outfit banaoge?"Elvish replied, "Mein banaunga, Suit Salwar," 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/rofuylfFwe — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 7, 2023

The clip of Uorfi and Elvish’s reaction received immense attention and love online from fans. One Twitter user praised Elvish for his reply and said that he always has something to say.

A sneak peek from the show also shows the housemates’ happy reactions upon Uorfi’s arrival. Following Bebika’s heartfelt embrace, Pooja Bhatt conveyed her admiration to Uorfi, saying, “You’re a legend. I love you, I love your audacity." Uorfi reciprocated the sentiment, describing Pooja as an amazing person.

Uorfi also shared insights into her past stint on the show, disclosing that she had cried a lot when she was evicted from the Bigg Boss house and thought that her life was over. Soon she realised that her outfits had gained popularity and had become a matter of discussion among all. She added that this realisation motivated her to pursue this path.