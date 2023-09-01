Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar And Abhishek Malhan Shoot For Music Video, BTS Picture Leaked

Following their stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan’s popularity saw new heights. Viewers couldn’t help but notice their special bond and expressed their desire to see them as a pair in real life. Fans lovingly call Jiya and Abhishek ‘AbhiYa’ and have actively supported them throughout the show. Much to the delight of the followers, recent reports stated that the duo would appear in a music video together. In the latest news, a behind-the-scenes snap from the shoot has been leaked and has gone viral on the internet.

In the picture, Jiya Shankar can be seen in a lovely floral outfit, a stone embellished bracelet, and beach wave-style hair, giving off the ultimate chill vibes. Abhishek Malhan, on the other hand, was dressed dashingly in a green jacket and black tee. Abhishek was also seen holding a guitar and looking at Jiya affectionately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhiya (@abhhiyaa)

Reports about Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan collaborating on a music video surfaced a few days ago. India Forums had quoted their source as saying, “Both Abhishek and Jiya have been finalised for the music video. The song is most likely to be a romantic number and will be a treat for their fans." The details about the song, the shoot location, vocalist were not confirmed then. However, the source added that the music video will be made by Vyrl Originals.

A report by Filmibeat later shed some light on the music video shoot. They quoted a source mentioning that “It will be a romantic set-up." As per this source, the duo are in Chandigarh for the shoot and the final filming was done on August 31.

Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan’s fandom has reached beyond borders. Recently, in New York City, the duo was featured on a Times Square billboard. The video is going viral on the internet, and their fans are quite excited about it. The video shows snaps of Abhishek and Jiya together inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, with #Abhiya Forever written on the screen.

Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, is quite popular on YouTube and has a huge fan base across multiple social media platforms. Jiya Shankar, on the other hand, is a well-known television personality. She appeared on Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini. She was most recently seen in the film Ved with Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.