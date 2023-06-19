Bigg Boss OTT: Fans Call Cyrus Broacha ‘Shalin 2.0’ After His Food Tantrums

Bigg Boss OTT has made a comeback with its second season and a new host. The reality show premiered on JioCinema on June 17. Soon after the first episode, audiences noted a few similarities in the constant to those in Bigg Boss 16. This year, Cyrus Broacha joined the competition as a contestant. Viewers think that his behaviour is akin to Shalin Bhanot, who was among the top contenders in BB 16. Son fan called Cyrus, Shalin 2.0 owing to his food tantrums.

At the premiere of the show, Cyrus explained to host Salman Khan that he loves to eat meat and has never really been a fan of vegetarian food. He added that it would be difficult for him to live with them if they didn’t give non-vegetarian meals in the house.

According to a report by ETimes, Cyrus wanted to bring his mother inside the house so that she could prepare his Parsi meals for him.

As the contestants spent their first day inside the house, Cyrus started to throw tantrums. He refused to eat Poha and later for lunch, Cyrus asked his fellow contestant to either cook chicken or eggs as he cannot have dal.

Soon after, fans shared their reactions to Cyrus’ tantrums on Twitter. One user wrote, “Cyrus Broacha ko abhi se apni non-veg ki chinta ho rahi hain. Aur ek tha humara King Shalin jo 150 din chicken ka jugaad ekdum befikar hokar kar leta tha." While others mentioned, “Cyrus thoda shalin vibe dera ab (Cyrus is giving Shalin vibe)" and “Cyrus looks like shalin 2.0."

Before going into the Bigg Boss house, Cyrus Broacha, in an interview with TellyChakkar, said, “I am just worried about the food if get too hungry I can’t bear it and my BP shoots up and then I can lose my cool and for me, that would be the biggest challenge. Also, I don’t cook, so I hope that other contestants would cook for me and I would pay them later, well that’s just a joke."

Cyrus Broacha has had a successful career on television as an anchor, stage performer and comedian. He rose to prominence as a VJ for MTV, where he hosted the show MTV Bakra before moving on to lead a variety of shows. He is also known for hosting the popular CNN-News18 broadcast The Week That Wasn’t.