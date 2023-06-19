Cezzane Khan Denies Domestic Violence Accusation By Alleged Wife Aisha: ‘This Is Bullsh*t’ | Exclusive

Actor Cezzane Khan, who played the role of Anurag Basu in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, has categorically dismissed a recent report which claimed that an FIR has been filed against him for alleged domestic violence and extortion.

On Monday evening, ETimes carried an interview of a woman named Aisha Pirani who identified herself as Cezzane’s alleged wife. She claimed in the interview that the actor “cheated” on her and “used me for obtaining the US Green Card.” The woman in question also claimed that she filed an FIR against the actor on June 7 and demanded Rs 8 lakh compensation from him for “torturing” her.

When News18 Showsha reached out to Cezzane Khan, he denied the allegations by calling the woman “obsessed”. “This is not true. I don’t even know what you’re talking about. No FIR has been filed. Aisa kuch hua hi nahi hai (Nothing like that happened),” he told us.

The actor also reacted to the woman claiming that she is his wife. “Anybody can do anything,” he said, before adding, “Nothing has come to me. She is obsessed. I don’t want to talk about it. This is bull**it."

Meanwhile, Aisha Pirani told E-Times that she and Cezzane Khan allegedly tied the knot in 2015. She claimed that the actor asked her to keep their marriage a secret and later made her sign divorce papers “fraudulently.”

“I am a Muslim lady and by Muslim law, I am still married. I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him. I want to get married and legally I want ‘khulanama’ as per Muslim law," she told the entertainment portal.

Cezzane Khan became a household name after he played the role of Anurag Basu in the popular Ektaa Kapoor show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The show also starred Shweta Tiwari and their on-screen chemistry was widely loved by all. Khan was recently seen in Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.