Charu Asopa Asks All To Be 'Independent' and 'Strong' Months After Parting Ways With Rajeev Sen

Television actress Charu Asopa is quite active on social media. Although she has been away from the industry for a while, she actively engages with fans via her YouTube channel. On Wednesday, Charu Asopa took to her gram to share an inspiring message for all the girls. She emphasised the significance of being self-sufficient and having the resilience to live life according to one’s own wishes.

In the clip shared, Charu was heard saying, “Meri advice yehi rahegi ki aap independent rahiye. Apne decision-making power itni strong rakhiye ki kal ko koi decision lena pade toh danke ki chot pe aap le sake. (My advice would be to stay independent. Keep your decision-making power so strong that if you have to make a decision tomorrow, you can take it confidently).”

The Mere Angne Mein actress further expressed that it’s important to not rely on anyone’s promise to always be there for you. Instead, move forward in life with the mindset that you are on your own and must navigate your journey alone. “Where there is a will, there is a way. If you want to do something from your heart, God will guide you through it. If you want something, just go for it,” Charu added.

Upon seeing the video, fans flocked to the comment section to share their views. One of the users wrote, “Going through same but I can completely agree with you and have the same point of view, Akele aaye hai, akeley hi jana Hai." Another user wrote, “So true”. One more added, “Thank you so much, ma’am, you’re absolutely right.” Watch the video below:

Interestingly, The video comes months after Charu parted ways with her husband Rajeev Sen. The couple got married in 2019 and had a daughter together in 2021. Despite multiple attempts to live together, separate, and reconcile, they reportedly decided to end their marriage. They now reside separately but maintain a friendly relationship.

On the work front, Charu Asopa has acted in various successful TV shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and others.

