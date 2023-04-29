Charu Asopa Makes SHOCKING Revelation, Says She Was Refused House in Mumbai Since She's a Single Mom

Charu Asopa, the popular Indian television actress, recently shared that she was denied a house on rent in Mumbai because she is a single mother. The actress was speaking about shifting homes in the city when she revealed that a house owner was not comfortable renting out their house to her because she is a single mom. Charu separated from Rajeev Sen last year and has custody of their daughter Zianna.

Talking to ETimes, the Mere Angne Mein actress said, “From finding a house to shifting in Mumbai, it’s not easy. I have been looking for houses and it’s so hot. Every day I had been going out and looking for a house. It was very hectic. There are two things, first, you are an actor and then a single mother. That’s also a problem. If in Mumbai, actors don’t find a house, then where else will they get it?" The actress is currently staying in one BHK and is now moving to a 2 BHK.

Charu also revealed that she liked one in Mumbai but she was refused. Elaborating more on that, the actress said, “I have faced it as a single mother. I liked one flat, they were very conservative. They learnt that I am a single mother and would be living alone with my daughter. I got to know it was bothering them."

Meanwhile, the actress was in the news after she was trolled for wearing revealing clothes. Speaking about it, she said, “If I am wearing such clothes, it doesn’t mean I don’t love my daughter. People say leave all this, focus on the kid. I don’t know where such comments come from and what’s the mentality of such people. Or people have been fed this that if you become a mother, you should forget living your life. When a kid is born, the mother is born with her." Charu further urged everyone not to judge someone’s character based on his/her clothes."

Charu Asopa is known for her roles in popular Indian television shows like Mere Angne Mein and Jiji Maa. She was married to Rajeev Sen. The two tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed a daughter together in 2021. The couple have now decided to part ways.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here