Charu Asopa Recreates Sushmita Sen's Chunari Chunari And The Result Is Hilarious

Charu Asopa has graced numerous popular TV shows over the years, earning her status as a household name. Recently, the actress made headlines not for her acting but for her divorce from her estranged husband, Rajeev Sen, who happens to be the brother of Sushmita Sen. Despite their separation, Charu and Rajeev maintain a friendly relationship as they co-parent their daughter, Ziana. Now, the actress has surprised her fans by sharing a dance video on Sushmita Sen’s hit song Chunari Chunari.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows Charu clad in a stunning black sequined saree, effortlessly matching steps to the popular track. Actor Gourav Raj Puri joined her in the frame, playfully imitating Salman Khan with a red scarf. Their chemistry sizzled, but the performance took an unexpected turn when a sequin from Charu’s saree accidentally hit him in the eye, halting the dance performance. Laughter erupted, and the camera person rushed to assist Gourav with a tissue while Charu retreated to a corner, where she started laughing.

Sharing the video, Charu wrote, “Kuch cheezen recreate nahi ki ja sakti, kuch cheezen ek baar hee Banti hai. Kya hua Gourav ke saath janne ke liye antt tak iss video ko dekhen."

Sushmita Sen couldn’t resist reacting to Charu’s video. She expressed her amusement through a series of emojis in the comment section. Charu’s recent appearances at Sushmita Sen’s younger daughter’s birthday party prove that the two women continue to share a warm relationship. Charu also made sure to bring her daughter, Ziana, to the celebration.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Sen, who spent some quality father-daughter time with Ziana recently, posted a heartwarming video on social media. In the video, he affectionately referred to Ziana as “Papa ki pari" (Daddy’s princess).

The iconic song Chunari Chunari featured in the 1999 film Biwi No. 1 is directed by David Dhawan. This cult classic starred Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, and, Sushmita Sen. The electrifying dance number between Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan remains etched in the hearts of fans.

Charu Asopa gained recognition for her roles in popular Indian television shows such as Mere Angne Mein and Jiji Maa. In 2019, she married Rajeev Sen and they welcomed their daughter in 2021. However, the couple have now decided to part ways.