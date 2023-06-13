Charu Asopa Revealed Feeling Anxious Before Divorce; Says ‘Rajeev Can Meet Ziana Whenever He Wants’

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen grabbed headlines because of their divorce. However, finally, the couple got divorced on June 8 and are now co-parenting their daughter Ziana. Well, recently the television actress opened up about her feeling before going to court for the final hearing of divorce proceedings.

Charu made a video while travelling to the court on June 8 in which she said, “Thodi anxiety hai (I am a little anxious). I know I am doing the right thing but I think every one must be feeling the same anxiety.” Soon after her divorce, she left a message on her vlog that read, “And the divorce through…Rajeev will always be Ziana’s father. He can meet Ziana whenever he wants to.” The day after her divorce, Charu took Ziana to meet Rajeev’s parents at their house in Mumbai.

Rajeev Sen also took to his Instagram handle after his divorce from Charu and wrote, “There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter.”

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Rajeev Sen in June 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to the notice with another notice which accused hiding her first marriage. The two levelled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September 2022 for their daughter. However, in just a few months, the two parted ways again and headed for divorce.

Earlier, in an interview, Charu mentioned that she and Rajeev want to maintain a cordial relationship so that things do not get difficult for their daughter Ziana when she grows up. “When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun,” she told Hindustan Times.