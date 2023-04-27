Charu Asopa Slams Trolls For Judging Her Revealing Photos, Says 'I Am a Single Mother...'

Charu Asopa has hit back at trolls judging her glam photoshoot. In a recent interview, the Mere Angne Mein actress talked about the same and argued that she is being attacked just because she is a single mother. She mentioned that she used to similar clothes earlier also but not that she is separated, she is judged for her sartorial choices.

“When you are a mother, there’s judgement that you can’t wear revealing clothes. Some people comment that ‘Jaise jaise divorce ka date paas aa raha hai, waise waise kapde chote hote ja rahe hain’. I used to wear such clothes before as well but then it was fine. But now it’s not because I am a single mother," Charu told ETimes.

“If I am wearing such clothes, it doesn’t mean I don’t love my daughter. People say leave all this, focus on the kid. I don’t know where such comments come from and what’s the mentality of such people. Or people have been fed this that if you become a mother, you should forget living your life. When a kid is born, the mother is born with her," the actress added. Charu further urged everyone not to judge someone’s character based on his/her clothes.

To note, the actress has lost 10 KGs ever since her daughter is born. Talking about the same, the actress told the entertainment portal, “I majorly shed weight during the last 4 months. When I delivered Ziana, I was 64 kgs. And today, I am 54 kgs. I have lost exactly 10 kgs but it was all in the last 4 months. It was 61 earlier and something around it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu)

Charu Asopa was married to Rajeev Sen. The two tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed a daughter together in 2021. However, soon they started having problems. Last year, the couple was on the verge of separation but decided to give their marriage a second chance. But now they have decided to part ways once again. They now reside separately but maintain a friendly relationship.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here