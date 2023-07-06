Charu Asopa Takes An Indirect Dig At Rajeev Sen, Reacts To His 'Hope To Get Back Together' Remark

Even though Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are separated, they continue to maintain a cordial relationship. In a recent interview, the former Mere Angne Mein actress reacted to Rajeev’s ‘hope to get back soon’ remark and argued that he must have said it in flow of his emotions.

“I don’t know what to say. I can’t say anything about it right now because it is too early. I don’t know why he’s saying all this and that too this early, our divorce just got finalised on June 8. I think he gave this statement in the flow of his emotions," she told Pinkvilla.

The actress then took an indirect dig on Rajeev and added, “Unfortunately, people realise someone’s worth after they’ve lost them. That’s why we should settle the problems as and when they occur. Once the situation slips out of your hands then it becomes very difficult to gather everything."

Last month, Rajeev Sen opened up about his divorce with Charu and told E-Times, “Love does not end when it comes to my daughter. Charu and I will remain cordial, and having each other’s support for our daughter will be our highest priority. As a father, giving her my maximum time is more important to me, and so is Charu’s well-being. My love & unconditional support will always be there for her.” He also added, “I also hope someday Charu and I can get back together again.”

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to the notice with another notice which accused hiding her first marriage. The two levelled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September 2022 for their daughter. However, in just a few months, the two parted ways again and headed for divorce.

On June 8 this year, Rajeev confirmed his divorce with Charu and wrote on social media, “There are no goodbyes. Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter.”