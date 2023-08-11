Charu Asopa's Daughter Ziana Surprises Dad Rajeev Sen With Birthday Cake

Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen’s brother, is celebrating his 36th birthday today with close family members. Recently, Rajeev took to his Instagram to share glimpses of his intimate birthday festivities. The snapshots showcase him sitting on his dining table with a vibrant crimson-red heart-shaped cake on it. The cake was adorned with the touching message, “Happy Birthday Dad." This heartwarming surprise cake was thoughtfully sent by his daughter Ziana on her father’s special day.

Among the collection of images, Rajeev Sen was also seen celebrating the day with his mother, Subhra Sen. Filled with appreciation for his daughter Ziana, Rajeev Sen in his caption wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to my daughter Ziana for the incredibly special birthday cake. Love you all, and sincere gratitude to everyone for the heartwarming birthday wishes."

Take a look at the post here:

Just a day prior, Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram to share snippets capturing the celebration of his mother Shubra Sen’s birthday. The video clip showcases the joyful gathering of the mother-son duo, accompanied by a few others, as they relish delectable dishes at a restaurant. Accompanying the video, Rajeev wrote, “Celebrating Mommy’s birthday, August 9, 2023, during the vibrant Leo season. Subhra Sen."

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019. In 2021, the couple celebrated the arrival of their first baby, a daughter. Nonetheless, their relationship encountered turbulence in June 2022 when Charu initiated a mutual separation process by serving Rajeev with a notice. Rajeev, in response, issued a counter-notice alleging that Charu had concealed her first marriage. This exchange led to a series of accusations between them.

Eventually, in September 2022, the couple resolved their differences and decided to reconcile primarily for the sake of their daughter. However, in just a few months, the two parted ways again and headed for divorce. On June 8 this year, Rajeev Sen confirmed his divorce from Charu Asopa on his social media handle.

Work-wise, Rajeev has delved into the realm of short films and has also embarked on a vlogging journey.