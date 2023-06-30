Chhavi Mittal On Her Comeback On TV: 'I Am Not Going Back'

Chhavi Mittal has achieved excellence across multiple domains including acting, modelling, and blogging. With a strong presence on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, she has amassed a considerable fan base. However, in 2022, Chhavi Mittal faced a personal setback. She was diagnosed with breast cancer for which she underwent surgery. She is now gradually returning to her normal routine. In a recent interview, Chhavi Mittal said she has no intentions of returning to television, at least as an actor.

When asked about her plans on making a comeback on television, Chaavi Mittal told ETimes that she left the television industry eight years ago and has no intentions of returning. “I decided to quit TV to move forward in life, so I am not going to go back to doing that. I am so much more than an actor now, I am a producer and may return to TV in that capacity, but not as an actor," the actress stated.

Bidding goodbye to her acting career, Chhavi Mittal has now donned the producer’s cap. Expressing her satisfaction in her new role, Chhavi explained, “As a producer, I take my own decisions. I decide when and what I want to do, which is why I don’t want to go back to acting on TV, given the schedules. Of course, in the digital space, I still act when required. And if I get a good role in an OTT project, I will take it up."

Chhavi Mittal has also made her name as a popular digital content creator. She frequently shares glimpses of her lifestyle, including her diet, fitness, and travel diaries, on her Instagram handle. The actress is known for her portrayal in television series such as Tumhari Disha, Naaginn, and Teen Bahuraaniya. Work-wise, she was last seen in Krishnadasi in 2016.