Cyrus Broacha Reveals Why He Agreed For Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I Owe Money To The Company' | Exclusive

Cyrus Broacha, the man behind the popular MTV show Bakra, is all set for his journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 2. As someone who dons several hats in the form of a TV anchor, author, podcaster, columnist, political satirist to name a few, his addition to the roster of contestants will surely be a surprising twist for the viewers.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Cyrus Broacha revealed the real reason behind his participation in the show. He said, “I owe money to the company I think. And this is one way to work out some kind of arrangement between us. And so some powerful figure picked up the phone and said, “Boss, ye karega thodi si setting humare side? And we’ll work out all this for you. But you have to go inside the house". Also, it’s closer to my real house now than what it was in the last location so that also helps."

Meanwhile, Cyrus Broacha’s most tactful strategy will be finding a friend that he can latch on to. “I am trying to find at least one friend. I don’t know how many are there in total but I think If I find one friend, I should be okay. I believe two is company and that’s all one really needs. So my strategy is to locate one person who will be worried about the food situation and not be bothered about the house or the house rules so much," he said.

He added, “I’ve always played dirty. I am basically a very insincere person so I think I have all the qualities to go far. But having said that, if it doesn’t happen, no pressure. I am quite happy to leave."

Cyrus Broacha also got candid about some of the things he would be particular about in the Bigg Boss house. “My diet is a little worrisome for me and the air conditioner has to be at 16°C. I told them I can’t survive this heat. Also, to wash my clothes will be painful so I might as well be wearing the same clothes but it can be a deal-breaker for others. Also, there is nothing to do. So I need to find one person to talk to. Although, I do talk a lot with myself as you can tell from this answer. I do manage a little bit on my own but I do need a partner from time to time," he shared.

As far as drawing criticism from the public for his participation or how he carries himself inside the house, Cyrus said, “I am not even thinking about all that because if they like it, they like it. If they don’t like you, either way you cannot take it too seriously. There are people who are just judging you a few days here and there, whatever they see, they can’t make up your mind so fast. I mean unless you are really a bad person. For most of us, it’s not really a serious thing."

Meanwhile, Cyrus is in no mood to get involved in fights or conflicts. When asked what he’ll do in such situations, he stated, “I’ll try and hide. It’s a pretty big house this time. I’ve been told that there are many safe places where we can hide. The cameras will see us but the fellow contestants or colleagues will not be able to. So I am a professional coward. I take it seriously to run."

He jokingly added, “I think they should have one guy who is extra? Because you don’t have to do anything. But in case somebody gets sick, then I fill in. So I’ll be the stepney, the 12th man, the extra guy."

We asked him if he has ever watched or followed Bigg Boss and he said, “I have but for a man with a certain amount of education, only three to four minutes at a time. Jokes apart, it goes into break and you lose it here or there and some controversy happens and you put it on again. So I am not one of those avid watchers who watches everything. But I do watch it here and there. I can’t remember the contestants because sometimes the sound is off. And if there is any sports on TV, I can’t watch anything else," he shared.

Cyrus said that he has nothing to lose while he is in the show. He confessed, “My audience is very different from the kind of audience we are going to get here. Although, this is a very large audience, it may include members of my audience. So, for me, I’ve got nothing to lose because I come from a smaller world, talking to a bigger world.And some of these guys come from a big world and they have to be careful that they don’t lose people from the big world."

He hopes that he gets a chance to host a podcast with his co-contestants inside the house, “I really want to. I hope they allow it. I have put in a request. If they allow that, then it would be great," he signed off.