Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Her Son Was Bullied For Being Raised By A Single Mother

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Dalljiet Kaur, who was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot, has found love again with Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel. They tied the knot in March this year. After being a single parent and raising her son Jaydon for years, the former Bigg Boss contestant recently opened up about her second marriage and her son’s relationship with Nikhil. She also bravely shared the heartbreaking experience of how her son faced bullying in school for being raised by a single mother. In a candid conversation with ETimes, she revealed, “It is sad, but as a single parent, what Jaydon faced was a lot of bullying in a way that ‘who’s going to fight on your behalf, your mother’s gonna fight,’ and they would laugh about it."

She said, “It was like a joke and it would happen in school and in our building. I would obviously go and rescue him wherever possible. But there was a time when Jaydon actually told me ‘toh kya hua mumma bullying is fine.’ I was scared oh my god is he getting used to it? But with Nick coming into his life, he feels the power of a male presence in his life.”

Dalljiet Kaur revealed that in the past, she used to be strong and would fight on her son Jaydon’s behalf when he faced bullying incidents. However, Jaydon stopped sharing such incidents with her because he didn’t want his mother to intervene. Instead, he now confides more in her husband, Nikhil Patel.

The actress expressed that people have noticed positive changes in her son after their recent visit to India. He appears to be more “active, confident, and more worldly” and the credit for this transformation goes to her husband Nikhil Patel. Dalljiet mentioned that she used to be protective, and Jaydon lived in a bit of a bubble with her. However, Nikhil has introduced him to the real world and she feels that her son is fortunate to have such a positive presence in his life.

In addition, Dalljiet Kaur also spoke about the joy of spending quality time with her husband, Nikhil Patel, along with his daughter and her son, Jaydon. She expressed that one thing they missed previously was companionship, and that is something they are now most excited to experience in their marriage.