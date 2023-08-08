'Daughter's Heartfelt Gift': Anjali Arora Surprises Father With Swanky New Car

Anjali Arora, a social media sensation boasting a substantial fan base, stands out as one of the most prominent figures in the limelight. Recently, Anjali embarked on a work trip to Sri Lanka, and upon her return on August 7, she pleasantly surprised her admirers. Displaying a deep bond with her father, Anjali took it upon herself to create a special moment by gifting him with a brand-new car.

Anjali Arora took to her Instagram Stories and shared a heartening video captured at the car showroom. In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen all smiles, enjoying the tender moment. They together unveiled their sleek new four-wheeler, Maruti Suzuki, elegantly adorned in a striking black hue. The doting daughter exudes a sense of timeless style, embodying an air of sophistication and charm as she stands poised to accept the keys during the car’s delivery.

Talking about her attire, Anjali Arora donned a long denim shirt layered over a chic crop top. She paired it with sleek black leggings, further solidified her reputation as a fashion-forward icon. For the footwear, she opted for black sneakers. While sharing the video, Anjali dropped a “crying face, red heart, and nazar amulet emoticons."

In another Instagram story, Anjali Arora shared a picture of her brand-new swanky car. The snap also captured her palm on which she held the car keys. Accompanying the picture, Anjali wrote a touching caption that read “A daughter’s heartfelt gift to her father (with a nazar amulet and read heart emoji)." “Welcome home," she added.

This heartfelt gesture sparked a shower of adoration from her fans reacting with appreciative remarks, applauding her for embodying the role of a loving and caring daughter.

On the work front, Anjali Arora made her initial appearance on Lock Upp season 1, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. She managed to reach the finale and became one of the standout contestants of that season. Following her stint on the reality show, Anjali Arora starred in a couple of music videos that were adored by her fans. Her popularity soared, and she was recognized as the Most Searched Celebrity on Google’s India list in 2022.

Anjali Arora gained widespread attention when a video of her dancing to Kacha Badam went viral. Her social media presence grew significantly, amassing a large and devoted fan following across various platforms. It’s worth noting that her journey as a social media influencer commenced on TikTok and Instagram.

The social media influencer also made headlines for advocating for the people in Jammu who were protesting outside the Jammu airport due to losing their homes. She appealed to the Indian government to extend assistance to those in need.