Debina Bonnerjee Is 'Making Memories' With Gurmeet Choudhary And Daughters In Dubai

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are once again giving fans a reason to swoon as they share glimpses of their delightful international trip with their adorable daughters, Lianna Choudhary and Divisha Choudhary. The power couple has been treating their followers to heartwarming moments from their family life, and this time, it’s all about their first international trip together as a family of four. Debina shared a series of captivating photos from their Dubai vacation on social media.

In the photos shared, Debina exudes effortless charm in a denim co-ord set, perfectly complementing Gurmeet’s dashing white ensemble and stylish black sunglasses. Lianna and Divisha steal the spotlight in matching, colorful romper suits that highlight their undeniable cuteness. While another snapshot captures Lianna sneakily sipping from her mother’s smoothie. One photo shows Lianna and Divisha charmingly sitting in a pram and posing for the camera while Debina and Gurmeet stand proudly behind them.

Alongside the candid pictures, Debina captioned the post, “Better together. Messy, blurred, clumsy, smiley, this is us." The photos showcases the couple’s vibrant connection and their undeniable love for their two little princesses.

Gurmeet Choudhary has also been actively sharing their travel experiences with his Instagram followers. Just a couple of days before, he celebrated India’s remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan 3’s successful lunar landing. Despite being away from home, the couple made sure to partake in the jubilant moment and expressed their pride in the nation’s scientific triumph. Gurmeet captioned the post, “Couldn’t stop ourselves to sit down and watch the greatest of achievements India has marked on to. Proud proud moment for India. Congratulations to #ISRO and everyone involved."

Debina and Gurmeet’s journey as a couple blossomed through friendship. Their paths initially crossed in 2006 during a Talent Hunt Contest, where mutual connections brought them together. Their friendship gradually evolved into a deep romantic bond, culminating in Gurmeet’s heartfelt proposal on the set of Pati, Patni Aur Who after nearly five years of friendship. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2011, and their love story continued to flourish.

The couple embraced parenthood in April 2022 when they welcomed their first daughter, Lianna. Their happiness multiplied just seven months later when they became parents once again with the arrival of their second daughter, Divisha, in November 2022. The couple has been actively sharing these precious moments with their fans.

Workwise, Gurmeet Choudhary is all set to grace the screen in the upcoming historical drama Maharana alongside Shripad Smruti Nitin Panse. He will also be seen in Pooja Bhatt’s thriller film Jism 3 where he will share the screen with Kyra Dutt and Mallika Agnihotri.